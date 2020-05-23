The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Ava Ameriah Garcia was born May 13, 2020. Her parents are Luby Romero and Elias Garcia. Her grandparents are Rosalia Romero and Juan Cristo Trejo; and Ruben and Lydia Garcia.
Amelia Rose Birdwell was born May 14, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. Her parents are Carl Birdwell and Paige Reeves.
Andrea Daniela Camacho was born May 13, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces. Her parents are Alfredo and Daniela Camacho. Her grandparents are Maria Elena Perez and Octavio Romero; and Blanca Garcia and Alfredo Camadro Vasquez.
Kylie Shae Ebert was born May 15, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces. Her parents are Gary and Amber Ebert.
Hudson Layne Bell was born May 14, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds. His parents are Coby Bell and Amanda Kurtz. His grandparents are Ronnie Kurtz and Kodi and Kevin Runge; and Neice and Jeff Bell and Terri Johnson.
Sylvia Maria Jean Dikkeboom was born April 22, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. Her parents are Stephen and Heather Dikkeboom. Her grandparents are Stephen and Theresa Plog; and Jake and Eve Dikkeboom.
The following children were born at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Ayden Jay Almaguer was born May 15, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. His parents are Daisy Torres and Joseph Almaguer.
Vivianna Isabella Castillo and John Paul Anthony Castillo were born May 18, 2020. Vivianna weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. John Paul weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces. Their parents are Christopher and Veronica Castillo. Their grandparents are Ruben and Mary Casarez; and Carlos Castillo and Velma Morales Ybarra.
Vivianna Raine Munoz was born May 20, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces. Her parents are Bralenn Munoz and Erik Munoz. Her grandparents are Katherine Bailey and Scott Bailey; and Guadalupe Munoz and Arturo Munoz.
