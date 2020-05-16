The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Legend Nobel Reese was born May 5, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces. His parents are Alex Reese and Quincy Reese. His grandparents are Melinda Chapa Sanchez and Jose Molinar; and Cheryl Reese and Lowell Reese.
Kaydence Dena Freeman was born May 6, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces. Her parents are Lucinda Freeman and Chas Freeman. Her grandparents are Dolores Vernor; and Eva Freeman and Mike Freeman.
Jaxon Cole Izzo was born May 8, 2020. He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces. His parents are Angela Overgaard and Matthew Izzo. His grandparents are Soren Overgaard and Marie Overgaard; and Linda Morgan.
Ariah Nicole Aleman was born May 11, 2020. Her mother is Nevaeh Aleman. Her grandmother is Angel G. Aleman.
Kaiah Alexis Rosales was born May 10, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce. Her parents are Heather Beers and Isaiah Rosales. Her grandparents are Colleen Beers and Reggie Beers; and Zenia Rosales and Felix Rosales.
James Alexander Lippold was born May 10, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces. His parents are Cassidy Lippold and Braden Lippold. His grandparents are Ericka Ritchey and Jeff Ritchey; and Marianne Lippold and Stephen Lippold.
Waylon John Thiem was born May 9, 2020. His parents are Jared and Savanna Thiem. His grandparents are John and Dorothy Taylor; and John and Janice Thiem.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Colter Jack Angerstein was born April 30, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Jason and Maygan Angerstein.
Micah Jude Price was born April 30, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces. His mother is Michell Price. His grandparents are Rodney and Lisa Criss; and Craig and Anna Price.
Tilly Shaye Barabas was born May 11, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces. Her parents are Allison and Blain Barabas. Her grandparents are Jim and Cindy Wyatt; and Kim Bateman and Gary Barabas.
Mila and Miller Dulock were born May 11, 2020. Mila weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces, and her brother weighed 4 pounds 13 ounces. Their parents are Matt and Lauren Dulock. Their grandparents are Myra Ferrill and Vicky Pauelka; and Steven and Penny Dulock.
William Marcus Willingham was born May 14, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce. His parents are Ryan Willingham and Taylor Winberry. His grandparents are Marcus and Renee Winberry; and Andy and Margaret Willingham.
